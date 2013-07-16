3 Huge Weaknesses Of Having Your Startup Staffed Entirely By Millennials

Startups are often times filled with driven and enthusiastic 20-somethings. It’s common for the median age in a startup to be under 30.



But millennials are prone to burnout, and some things might be best handled by someone with more experience, 28-year-old startup founder Courtney Boyd Myers tells Bianca Bosker of The Huffington Post.

Boyd Myers previously worked at a startup staffed mostly by millennials. But she left in April to start her own company, Audience.io.

Now, she works with a slightly older group of people and took some time to reflect how that affects a startup.

There are a three major downfalls, among others, to having a startup made up of millennials, according to Boyd Myers:

Their common age limits their view on the world and how they work. That’s why there are so many apps for things like food delivery and taxis. When you’re 25, getting a pizza or a ride home seems like a problem technology ought to solve. But where is the app for fixing transport infrastructure or homelessness?

They waste time trying to figure out problems that someone with more experience would have easily been able to handle.

Burn-out is inevitable because millennials typically don’t have families, kids, and other responsibilities outside of work. They don’t yet see the value in a work-life balance.

