BII CHART OF THE DAY: Startup Shopkick Reveals The Trick To Keeping People Engaged With Mobile Shopping

The most popular mobile shopping apps by U.S. unique audience—eBay, Amazon, and Groupon—are mainstays of ecommerce. However, despite a much smaller audience, Shopkick’s engagement dwarfs its more established competitors.



Shopkick is a mobile geo-coupon app that offers shoppers deals and information inside brick-and-mortar retail stores. Shoppers earn “kickbucks” from participating stores for completing certain tasks like trying on clothes or scanning a barcode. Users can then redeem the kickbucks for gift cards or special discounts.

According to Nielsen, the average Shopkick user spends more than 3 hours a month on the app, which consumers use in brick-and-mortar stores to generate coupons and rewards. At almost 1.3 billion minutes per month, the total time spent per month on Shopkick by consumers is ~50 per cent more than its closest rival, eBay.

Shopkick’s outsized engagement is the result of an incentivized shopping experience—the more the consumer uses the app, the more valuable it comes, and so on and so forth.

