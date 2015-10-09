This startup will ship you exactly three leaves for $20

It’s officially fall, and in many parts of the US, the leaves are beinning to change colours.

But not everyone can enjoy the drama of fall leaves at their peak.

Now, thanks to a service called Ship Foliage, even those living in warmer climates or major cities will get to experience the joy of holding a fall leaf in their hands.

For $US19.99, Ship Foliage will send you a three-leaf bundle of “Grade A foliage” from New England. Each bundle includes a red leaf, yellow leaf, and a green or mixed-colour leaf.

According to Ship Foliage’s web site, they use a unique presevation process that “enhances the foliage colour contrast and also preserves the leaves for years to come!”

Ship Foliage founder Kyle Waring insists that his new company is not a hoax.

“It’s more than just a couple of leaves that are found in your backyard,” he told Boston.com. “They are high-quality leaves that I hand collect.”

He added that he and his wife hike nearly every weekend, using their outings as an opportunity to collect leaves. So far they have received more than 50 orders and sent boxes to Florida and New York.

Last winter, Waring launched a similar service called Ship Snow, Yo! which mailed boxes of fresh New England snow to people around the US.

