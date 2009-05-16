Jobs For Laid-off AOLers

Since reporting layoffs in AOL ad sales earlier this week, only more sources have come forward to confirm the sad news.



Here’s the bright side: The Time Warner (TWX) online subsidiary may not need its experienced ad people anymore, but other companies do.

For example, here’s an email we got this morning:

Nicholas: In light of what is happening at AOL and various other places, if you know of any one looking for a sales job, Leapfish is hiring and I would really appreciate it if you could put them in touch with me. Thanks, Hywel ap Rees Corporate Recruiter, LeapFish 4420 Rosewood Drive, Suite 2550

Pleasanton CA 94588

[email protected]Other startups looking for AOLers can use our comments section to make themselves known.

