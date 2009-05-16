Jobs For Laid-off AOLers

Nicholas Carlson
Help Wanted sign 400x300

Since reporting layoffs in AOL ad sales earlier this week, only more sources have come forward to confirm the sad news.

Here’s the bright side: The Time Warner (TWX) online subsidiary may not need its experienced ad people anymore, but other companies do.

For example, here’s an email we got this morning:

Nicholas: In light of what is happening at AOL and various other places, if you know of any one looking for a sales job, Leapfish is hiring and I would really appreciate it if you could put  them in touch with me. Thanks, Hywel ap Rees Corporate Recruiter, LeapFish 4420 Rosewood Drive, Suite 2550
Pleasanton CA 94588
[email protected]Other startups looking for AOLers can use our comments section to make themselves known.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.