Jobs For Laid-off AOLers

Since reporting layoffs in AOL ad sales earlier this week, only more sources have come forward to confirm the sad news.
Here’s the bright side: The Time Warner (TWX) online subsidiary may not need its experienced ad people anymore, but other companies do.
For example, here’s an email we got this morning:
Nicholas: In light of what is happening at AOL and various other places, if you know of any one looking for a sales job, Leapfish is hiring and I would really appreciate it if you could put them in touch with me. Thanks, Hywel ap Rees Corporate Recruiter, LeapFish 4420 Rosewood Drive, Suite 2550
Pleasanton CA 94588
[email protected]Other startups looking for AOLers can use our comments section to make themselves known.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.