Want To Get Your Startup Out There? Check Out "Startup Row" At Startup 2013

Alexandra Chong, CEO of Lulu, is speaking at Startup 2013

Running a startup its difficult. It’s hard to meet the right people. It can be lonely at times. It’s tough to get attention for your fledgling venture. Money is tight, and sometimes that prevents young companies from participating at events that would help them solve these challenges.



Business Insider’s STARTUP 2013 conference knows this and is here to help. “Startup Row” exhibits are available for $999. This specially-priced event sponsorship is for startups that are under 2 years old and have raised less then $2 million in funding. Exhibiting on Startup Row is a great way to get your product or app noticed, network, and learn how to take your company to the next level at NYC’s premier entrepreneurship conference.

Sponsorship includes:

Demo station (highboy table) in the centrally-located Startup Row

2 passes to STARTUP 2013 ($398 value)

Logo inclusion on all printed and digital event materials

There are a limited number of startup row exhibits available, so register today!

Startup offers a jam-packed agenda with a morning full of classes from General Assembly — you’ll have the opportunity to select your own curriculum from 15+ carefully-curated classes — and an afternoon of insights from top entrepreneurs and VCs, including:

Sean Rad, Tinder

Slava Rubin, indigogo

Stu Elleman, RRE

Alexandra Chong, Lulu

Paul Forster, indeed

John Borthwick, Betaworks

Jake Schwartz, General Assemb.ly

Dan Porter, OMGPop

Ilan Zechory, RapGenius

If you have questions about Startup Row or other sponsorship opportunities at Startup 2013, please contact [email protected].

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for Startup updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.