Six Networking Musts To Guarantee Your Startup Doesn't Drop The Ball On Recruiting

Yesterday, First Round had its annual CEO Summit. One of the cool things about being a fund that works with so many early stage companies is that bringing the whole portfolio together in one place results in a lot of collaborative learning opportunities. One of the topics that was discussed in a breakout session was recruiting.



From what I’ve seen, most companies simply don’t get enough people in the top of the funnel. Finding the right person is hard, but it also starts with being a volume game. The more candidates you reach and evaluate, the better the idea you have of who you are looking for and the more you get the word on the street that you are hiring. That’s something I learned at Path 101.

I thought it was going to be easy to find two developers, given that I had a pretty large network. What I soon realised was that once you start applying filters for qualifications, experience, interest, culture fit, timing, you don’t know nearly as many people as you think you do.

Actually, startups tend to drop the ball on recruiting the same way they mess up in PR. It always seems to be about the buildup to a singular event like a launch or a specific hire for a specific opening. This can cause you to miss opportunities on both sides.

Startups need to aim for a constant buzz in the media in the same way that they should be bringing in a consistent flow of high quality talent — there’s rarely a time when a growing company is out of the market for either.

If you’re not interviewing candidates everyday, it’s going to be that much harder to find the right person when they become available, nor will you have a good context of what’s out there and what you’re looking for when they come around.

These are some tips focused on getting as many relevant people in the top of the funnel as possible. It’s the most challenging thing for a growing company that’s long on expansion plans, but short on time, brand awareness, and extra money to spend on recruiters.

Events