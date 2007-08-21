Startup Publicity Update: Jason Pontin Window Has Closed.

Dear startups and startup publicists — please stop harassing NYT columnist Jason Pontin. Since we alerted you to the fact that Jason was using Facebook to solicit interesting profile candidates, you’ve apparently bombarded him with friend requests. Jason feels this is an “abuse” and asks you to stop. NY-based startups, however are welcome to send their pitches to us, and we’ll pass them along to Jason ourselves. Please note the “NY-based” qualifier in that offer — we’re offering this as a community service for local companies only. (PS: Happy to report that Jason says at least one company we’ve forwarded “sounds interesting.”)



