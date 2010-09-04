STARTUP POWER RANKINGS: This Week's Winners And Losers

Hope everybody knows we’re keeping score. Here’s how start-ups are looking heading into the September stretch run:



Booyah, the mobile gaming company behind the extremely successful location-aware MyTown, launched a new iPhone app called InCrowd leveraging Facebook Places. NEW RANK: #88





Things just keep getting worse for Digg. Its users are still in revolt over its new design, its site has been unreliable, it is getting called out by a former employee, and it just plain isn’t as big a deal as it used to be. NEW RANK: #89





Fusion Garage, maker of the Joojoo, suffered a major set back in its lawsuit with Michael Arrington and TechCrunch. And, to top it all of, it is still Fusion Garage, maker of the Joojoo. NEW RANK: #1,732





New York City education technology startup Knewton won the prestigious Technology Pioneers award from the World Economic Forum. So did Foursquare, SecondMarket, Scribd, OpenDNS, and a handful of other startups, but we can’t dedicate this whole list to Davos, so Knewton it is. NEW RANK: #55



Startup-that-isn’t-a-bank-but-provides-banking-services BankSimple raised a series A from a top notch set of investors, and strikes us as a neat idea. NEW RANK: #208

Foursquare competitor Loopt landed the best check-in offer we’ve ever heard of: 2-for-1 plane tickets to Mexico. The deal helped Virgin America to its fifth-biggest day in sales ever. NEW RANK: #62

Twitter’s authentication update broke a number of third-party apps. It sent out its announcement two days too late, without realising what day it was. It also announced that it has registered 145 million accounts, so poor communication skills don’t seem to be a dealbreaker. NEW RANK: #8





WiThings, the French startup behind the scale that lets you periodically tweet out your weight, raised $3.8 million, which makes that success of Blippy sound expected and completely undepressing. NEW RANK: #308

