This Startup Can Plot Your Dance Party's Data On A Chart

While most wearable tech is slowly making the transition from nerdwear to actually cool and viable, one startup might have found the fast track: nightlife.

Lightwave, a startup created by iPad DJ pioneer Rana June, can track your body temperature, dance intensity, and audio levels wirelessly, Fast Company reports.

Lightwave tested the tech live during a DJ set at this years SXSW. EDM artist A-Trak supplied the beats, while Lightwave’s wristbands brought the crowd biometrics, Fast Company says. This week, separating data between males and females, the startup boiled it all down into a killer infographic.

Among countless other things, the chart shows that a Skrillex remix will turn a crowd’s temperature white hot, and in a guys vs. girls dance contest, the ladies will have the edge.

With Lightwave, performers and music makers should have an edge now, too. The tech provides instant feedback for artists, which, even if it it’s not used midshow like it was at SXSW, can still provide valuable insight later.

“When you’re a performer, you have no idea if the guy in the back of the room is having fun or not,” Rana June told TechCrunch.

Now all that changes with a wristband and a wireless internet connection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.