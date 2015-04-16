A woman says she was turned down from a job at a tech startup because she wore too much makeup

A woman claims in a Facebook post she was turned down from a technical job at Cleveland-based software startup OnShift because she was dressed too provocatively in her interview — despite the fact she was extremely qualified.

The post, a screenshot of which was circulated on Twitter, contains some explicit language. We’ve edited her name out for the sake of her privacy:

If true, this would mean that OnShift, a venture-backed startup that makes software for senior care professionals with $US14.1 million in funding, discriminated against a qualified candidate on the basis of her appearance.

It’s yet another example of how much the interview process in technical fields can be weighted against women.

Multiple requests for comment to OnShift have gone unanswered, but a LinkedIn search at least bears out the claim that the company’s development team is all male.

