QUIZ: Can You Guess The Company Name Based On The Ridiculous Idea Behind It?

Jillian D'Onfro

Every so often you’ll hear a startup idea that sounds crazy.

And, well, some concepts actually are bonkers.

Others, however — ridiculous as they sound — actually make great companies. And when those companies reach epic levels of success, all the doubters will end up saying d’oh down the line.

Answer: Wikipedia. There are currently nearly 4.5 million articles written in English on Wikipedia.

Answer: Airbnb. In 2012, someone booked a room through Airbnb every 2 seconds. The company has continued to grow since then...

Use your phone to let the world know where you are at any given time. Those places will sometimes give you treats just because you socially acknowledged that you were there.

Answer: FourSquare. The company that invented the 'check-in' now has over 40 million users.

Answer: the original Netflix model. Netflix recently announced $US1.1 billion dollars in revenue.

An online yard sale! Imagine a website where people sell their used goods. At the end of the day, you straight-up just trust that the person you sent cash to actually sends you the object you wanted.

Answer: Twitter. Doubters be damned, Twitter's monster IPO will drop later this month.

Create a platform where people can write about whatever they want, with no incentive other than strangers' approval. The whole system will look confusing and ugly to outsiders.

