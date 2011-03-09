Startup Memolane Combines Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Into Digital Scrapbook

Memolane, a startup based in San Francisco and Denmark, has just introduced a new service that allows users to combine Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and other social media into a digital scrapbook.



Memolane also links to Instagram, Foursquare, Picasa, Flickr, Last.FM and other Web sites.

Memolane – Your time machine for the web from Memolane on Vimeo.

