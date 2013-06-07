QUIZ: Can You Identify These Tech Companies Just By Looking At Their Logos?

Back in the dotcom era, mascots were a staple in startups. Everyone remembers the Pets.com handpuppet.

After the boom and bust, startups started shifting to more serious-looking logos.

But now we’re seeing more startups having a bit of fun with their logos and mascots.

New companies use logos effectively when they quickly communicate what they offer to potential customers who may be unfamiliar with the service. But so many logos seem to say nothing about the companies they represent.

So, can you determine the name of the following startups just by looking at their logos and mascots?

Name this startup:

Snapchat, a mobile app for sending self-destructing photos and videos.

Name this startup:

GitHub, a web-based service for developers to publish and share code.

Name this startup:

Evernote, a note-taking app.

Name this startup:

Hipmunk, an online tool for searching and booking hotels and flights.

Name this startup:

Mailchimp, an email marketing and list management startup.

Name this startup:

Space Monkey, a cloud-based hardware storage startup.

Name this startup:

Ninja Blocks, an Internet-of-things startup.

Name this startup:

Twilio, a startup that offers pay-as-you-go APIs for cloud communications applications.

