Check Out The Coolest Startup Kitchens We've Ever Visited

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider
We’ve toured dozens of startups, big and small, and we’ve seen some amazing things, like game rooms, booze stashes, and playgrounds for the weird.But we’ve always had a special interest in seeing startups’ kitchens.
Some, like 37signals in Chicago, invest a lot in having a big, fancy kitchen where employees can prepare food and eat together in style.
Others… not so much.
Dogpatch Labs in NYC took over a food photographer's office, and they left some high-end equipment behind
Google's cafeterias are famous, but they also have mini kitchens all over their campuses with unlimited free snacks
37signals' office in Chicago used to be a Crate and Barrel photo studio, but these aren't leftover fixtures: The 37signals crew had the place fully redesigned from scratch.
Send us a photo of yours, and if we're impressed, we'll include it.
[email protected]
