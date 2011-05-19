Check Out The Coolest Startup Kitchens We've Ever Visited

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

We’ve toured dozens of startups, big and small, and we’ve seen some amazing things, like game rooms, booze stashes, and playgrounds for the weird.But we’ve always had a special interest in seeing startups’ kitchens.



Some, like 37signals in Chicago, invest a lot in having a big, fancy kitchen where employees can prepare food and eat together in style.

Others… not so much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.