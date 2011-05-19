Check Out The Coolest Startup Kitchens We've Ever Visited

Dan Frommer
37signals kitchen

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

We’ve toured dozens of startups, big and small, and we’ve seen some amazing things, like game rooms, booze stashes, and playgrounds for the weird.But we’ve always had a special interest in seeing startups’ kitchens.

Some, like 37signals in Chicago, invest a lot in having a big, fancy kitchen where employees can prepare food and eat together in style.

Others… not so much.

Groupon's Chicago HQ includes this former test kitchen

Dogpatch Labs in NYC took over a food photographer's office, and they left some high-end equipment behind

Candy bars at Vimeo in NYC

Foursquare's kitchen is simple but, hey, there's fresh fruit hanging out

General Assembly in NYC has enough counter space to start a small restaurant

Blip.tv just moved, but their old office had a keg

Google's cafeterias are famous, but they also have mini kitchens all over their campuses with unlimited free snacks

37signals' office in Chicago used to be a Crate and Barrel photo studio, but these aren't leftover fixtures: The 37signals crew had the place fully redesigned from scratch.

Jumo's kitchen at its SoHo HQ is pretty standard for small NYC startups

Bloomberg isn't realllly a startup, but their pantry is amazing

Hunch in NYC

LinkedIn has fountain drinks

LoveFilm in London is very red and has enough microwaves for a small army

Mojiva in NYC is based out of a luxury apartment, with the kitchen to prove it

Next New Networks (before it was part of YouTube) with a big Chipotle order

OpenDNS in SF has the traditional snack selection, but also has waffles on Wednesdays

Refinery 29 in NYC is big on coconut water

Square's old HQ in SF, including free catering for employees

Thrillist in NYC has an absurd booze collection

