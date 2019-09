Startup Katango Organizes Facebook Groups

Silicon Valley startup Katango is today launching a free iPhone app that lets users effectively organise their Facebook friends into groups.

Google’s new social network Google+ allows users to organise different “circles” for friends, associates and family members. The app unveiled by Palo Alto-based Katango uses a search algorithm to automate the process of separating Facebook contacts into separate groups.

Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, one of Silicon Valley’s top venture capital funds, ┬álast fall created the sfund to seed social media startups. Katango is the first startup backed by the fund.

The new company was founded by Yoav Shoham, a professor of computer science and artificial intelligence at Stanford, and two of his Ph.D students – Michael Munie and Thuc Vu.



