Startup Katango Organizes Facebook Groups

Silicon Valley startup Katango is today launching a free iPhone app that lets users effectively organise their Facebook friends into groups.

Google’s new social network Google+ allows users to organise different “circles” for friends, associates and family members. The app unveiled by Palo Alto-based Katango uses a search algorithm to automate the process of separating Facebook contacts into separate groups.

Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, one of Silicon Valley’s top venture capital funds, last fall created the sfund to seed social media startups. Katango is the first startup backed by the fund.

The new company was founded by Yoav Shoham, a professor of computer science and artificial intelligence at Stanford, and two of his Ph.D students – Michael Munie and Thuc Vu.



Read more posts on Silicon Valley Blog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.