Startup Inhale Digital Is Like Groupon For Casual Games

Summerlight’s Spa Retreat, the first game offered by Inhale Digital.

Photo: Inhale Digital

Startup Inhale Digital launched today with a simple concept: offer daily deals on casual online games to the more than 500 million Facebook users out there.The appeal of the concept is so obvious, that CEO Gerard Cunningham says Canaan Partners funded him “on the spot” when he pitched it to them four months ago.



Users sign up at the site using their Facebook IDs, and deals are automatically sent to the email address that Facebook has in their user profile. Not all games are Facebook or social games — some are casual PC games. But the site uses Facebook Registration, which means a Facebook login is required, and Inhale expects that users will invite their Facebook friends and share great deals through their Facebook pages. Inhale will make money by taking a cut of each sale.

The company is focusing on Facebook and casual PC games for now, but Canaan’s Maha Ibrahim says that mobile games are definitely planned for 2012.

Discounts range between 50% and 90% off the retail price, and companies are welcome to offer free trial versions. Participating publishers at launch include Playfirst, Summerlight, Hexfirst, and a handful of other companies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.