10 Startup Ideas That Never Work

Why do startups fail? There’s a number of reasons. Sometimes its the wrong person at the wrong time.



Sometimes though, the problem is just too big too tackle.

Sometimes there’s a reason nobody has been able to solve the problem a startup is tackling.

What follows is a list of such ideas, culled from a question on Quora: “What are some startup ideas that persistently fail?“

People in that thread pointed out that many ideas failed time and time again until someone figured it out. Groupon is one such company.

Tackling a problem that has regularly vexed most startups is just the sort of hubristic move we’d expect from a startup. We fully expect people to keep trying to make it work. It’s the just that sort of hubris that makes entrepreneurs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.