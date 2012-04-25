When Facebook Was Young And Trying To Attract Talent, It May Have Pulled This Brilliant Hiring Stunt At Stanford

At Lerer Ventures’ CEO Summit, SV Angel’s David Lee took the stage. A CEO in the audience asked the investor what innovative hiring tactics his startups use to recruit talent.



Lee referred to a strategy he heard Mark Zuckerberg used in Facebook’s early days.

We should note — Lee said he heard this happened — it may just be a rumour. But it’s a very cool rumour and it’s innovative, so here goes.

When Facebook was young and hunting for talent, says Lee, it combed through Stanford’s syllabi and course catalogues to find relevant students. Facebook was already well-known on campus.

If, for example, Facebook needed engineers, it would search for engineering classes.

Once it found relevant classes, it would find their required reading lists.

Zuckerberg and his staff would go to Stanford’s library and put fliers for Facebook positions in those books. When students pulled them down, they’d find what Facebook left behind.

