This Guy Invested In Turntable.fm

When you’re a reporter, your life is a constant tease.Founders hint that they’re doing cool things, but then tell you not to report them. When you ask around for more information, everyone gets very hush hush.



There are a lot of juicy things we’ve heard, but we’ve had to keep them to ourselves. Sources aren’t willing to go on the record and confirm the scoops. But we know they’re true.

So here’s everything we’ve been keeping bottled up:

Former Facebook executive Matt Cohler is an investor in TurnTable.fm. He got the hook up from his friend, Fred Wilson at Union Square Ventures, who made room for him in the round. We’re not sure if Cohler made an angel investment, or if it was on behalf of Benchmark Capital.

Pinterest, a Silicon Valley startup that lets people make online bulletin boards, raised a “massive” round.

LiveIntent, an ad network for emails/newsletters, is raising a round as well. It will be announced in the next few weeks.

A startup in WeWork Labs was exceptionally close to finalising a $500,000 round, but the lead investor (a corporate investor), backed out at the last minute. Term sheets had even been signed.

Whew, it feels good to get all of that off our chests. Once we can confirm more details on all of the above we’ll let you know.

