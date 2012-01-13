The Founder Institute recently posted a video from a talk I gave a little while ago on Startup Fundraising Hacks. Although my focus in this talk is raising capital, the ideas and technologies I discuss will also help you in recruiting star developers, sales, and even dating. The talk is dated in one respect: at the time I gave it, AngelList hadn’t yet hit the level of visibility that it does today, so I didn’t discuss it at all.
How to Raise Capital for Your Startup with Social Media
David Teten originally posted this article on his blog.
