Startup Freshman Fund Rolls Out Online Gift Registry for College Savings

New York-based startup Freshman Fund has created an online registry that simplifies giving and receiving 529 contributions for college. Parents create an account that lets friends and family contribute directly to their child’s college fund, with tax-free growth through a 529 plan of their choice. Launched last month, the free service differs from competitor Upromise in that it supports all 529 plans available nationwide.

CEO Jason Olim, who cofounded CDNOW with twin brother Matthew (also at Freshman Fund as CTO), calls the company a “cross between Facebook, PayPal and Evite.” Still in seed stage, the company employs six people and has raised an undisclosed investment amount (under $1 million, we’re told) from Zelkova Ventures.



See Also:

Tech’s Forgotten Brands: CDNow

Jason Calicanis On How To Get PR For Your Startup: Fire Your PR Company

Learning To Live With Less: Constraints, Rules And Web Startups

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.