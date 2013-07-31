17 Startup Founders Give Us Advice On How To Become Insanely Successful

Starting or working at a startup can be one of the most stressful things a person does in his or her life.



Despite the fact that thousands have done it all before, it can be daunting to take your first step without a mentor as a guide.

Thankfully, the social question-and-answer site Quora has a Startup Advice and Strategy section, which is full of awesome entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who want to help others learn from their mistakes and accomplish their goals.

We’ve searched through them and pulled out the very best advice that founders have given to help others be successful.

