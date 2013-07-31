17 Startup Founders Give Us Advice On How To Become Insanely Successful

Kyle Russell
startup pitches

Starting or working at a startup can be one of the most stressful things a person does in his or her life.

Despite the fact that thousands have done it all before, it can be daunting to take your first step without a mentor as a guide.

Thankfully, the social question-and-answer site Quora has a Startup Advice and Strategy section, which is full of awesome entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who want to help others learn from their mistakes and accomplish their goals.

We’ve searched through them and pulled out the very best advice that founders have given to help others be successful.

Tim Westergren, founder of Pandora

Dan Cristo, founder of Triberr

Farhad Meher-Homji, founder of Brightlabs

Saul Klein, founder of Kano Computing

Michael Wolfe, CEO of Pipewise

Edmond Lau, early engineer at Quora

Phineas Barnes, partner at First Round Capital

Chris Prescott, founder and CEO of Fantasy Shopper

Peter Berg, founder of October Three, currently on Visa's innovation team

Mark Otero, founder and CEO of KlickNation

John Lilly, partner at Greylock Partners

Jeremy Liew, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners

John Seiffer, founder of CEO Boot Camp

Jon Davis, employee at Quora and owner of a private real estate firm

Hassan Baig, founder of White Rabbit Studios

Joshua Ledgard, founder of KickoffLabs.com

Jared Kim, founder and CEO of Forge

As if it wasn't stressful enough already

Click here to see the toughest questions Apple, Amazon, Google, and others ask at job interviews >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.