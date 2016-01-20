This is the most heartbreaking chart you'll see all day

Koby Soto, the Israel-based CTO and cofounder of startup Guesty, was wearing his trusty Fitbit Charge HR like usual when his girlfriend broke up with him.

Which means that this might be the saddest Fitbit heartbeat-tracking chart of all time. Soto sent it to us. The spot where they broke up is marked by the red arrow.

Fitbits are usually for tracking workout routines and long runs, not moments of emotional stress. Not that Soto minds that part.

“I’m a geek myself, having [written code] for a decade and founding my own startup so I like logging and tracking anything I can,” Soto tells Business Insider. “I absolutely don’t think it is intrusive. I chose to wear it and I found it interesting enough to share.”

After Soto shared this chart on Twitter, it became a hit on popular startup news site Hacker News.

In the comments, there was a lot of debate over whether he was the one doing the dumping (he wasn’t) or whether this means a Fitbit could be used as a polygraph-style lie detector (probably not).

“I don’t think it’s nearly as accurate to detect lies BUT I find it really interesting to use big data to calculate probabilities before they happen,” Kobo says.

The best Hacker News comment, though, is both pretty funny and raises some questions about what it means to give these devices access to your life:

“Perhaps if everyone tagged their breakup moments on their fitbits then fitbit could mass-process the preceding few months / weeks to find a common pattern. You show up a few minutes early to the restaurant and your fitbit can just let you know what’s about to happen.”

