Startup Founder Goes On Tirade About How Awful It Is To Live In San Francisco

The founder of Y Combinator-backed payments startup, Celery, was asked to move to San Francisco from New York for the accelerator program. He recently went on a

tirade about all the reasons he detests the areaon blogging platform, Medium.

The founder, Peter Shih, has since edited the post and called his original rant a “humorous satire,” but only after Kevin Montgomery at Uptown Almanac put him on blast.

Shih’s reasons for hating San Francisco include:

“I hate how the weather here is like a woman who is constantly PMSing,” he writes. “I hate how I can’t tell the difference between August and February.” The 49ers, but not the football team. “I’m referring to all the girls who are obviously 4’s and behave like they are 9’s,” he writes. “Just because San Francisco has the worst Female to Male ratio in the known universe doesn’t give you the right to be a b*tch all the time.”

“I’m seriously tempted to start f*cking with people and pay for homeless guys to ride the Powell street cable cars in the middle of the da, that ought to get the city’s attention,” he says. Crime occurring way too close to “upstanding citizens.” “Imagine taking The Bronx and just having it take a sh*t in the middle of Manhattan, that’s kinda what the Tenderloin is like all the time,” he says.

The full rant can be found here.

