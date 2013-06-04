How To Get The Sales Engine Running When Your Startup Is Dirt Poor

Fred Wilson.

Startups and smaller businesses often struggle with finding sales leads because they don’t have tons of cash for marketing their products through trade shows, webinars, and other networking events.



This is a common problem for startups, Fred Wilson, principal of Union Square Ventures, said in a blog post today.

The good news is, there’s a simple solution.

Russell Sachs, VP of sales for WorkMarket, which is backed by Union Square, made a guest appearance on Wilson’s blog to talk about things startups can do to drum up sales leads.

Here’s what Sachs had to say:

Work Your Customer Base: If customers are satisifed with what they’re getting from a company, they’re already well equipped to talk about the company’s strengths. Tapping into this positive sentiment can help. “Asking your customer who else they can recommend can uncover a bounty of qualified targets for your sales team to go hunt,” Sachs said in the blog post.

Establish Yourself As An Expert: Sachs says some of WorkMarket’s best customers are ones that have been referred by users of its service—an online marketplace that lets enterprises find contractors. For startups that don’t yet have users, he recommends joining local user groups and organisations. By establishing themselves as experts first, startups can gain trust that can later be turned into leads, he said.

Get Active On Social Media: Woody Allen was wrong: Success in social media isn’t mostly about showing up. To really get the benefits of Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, companies need to build a social media presence. This means interacting with people as opposed to just being there to sell them things. These sites can “enable you to find out who your customers are connected to and what their interests are,” Sachs said.

Publish An Email Newsletter: WorkMarket created a newsletter and talked about tax issues with contractors, which was a huge hit with its customers. This made customers trust the company and look to it as an authority on subjects that matter to them. With the newsletter, startups get access to open and click­through rates, which can be passed on to sales to help them target their messaging, Sachs said.

Get On The Phone: Sure, people find telemarketers annoying. But companies can still benefit from getting on the phone to drum up sales. Work Market has found this “extremely successful” and gives bonuses to its inside sales people who set up appointments that turn into business, Sachs said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.