Startup Crispygamer's Pitch To Gamers: Everyone Is Corrupt But Us

New Alley-based gaming blog Crispygamer, which launches today, wants to make its entrance into an already crowded field on a novel premise: Perhaps alone among gaming blogs, it won’t take any advertising from video game publishers.



Give Crispy this: There’s at least a suspicion some of the Internet’s gaming journalism is tainted. Consider how in November, Kotaku set off a row when it reported longtime Gamespot (a CNET property) writer Jeff Gerstmann was fired after panning Xbox 360/PS3 game “Kane & Lynch: Dead Men,” enraging both heavy ad-buyer Eidos Interactive and Gamespot’s ad sales team.

Seems like a noble experiment, but with online display ads expected to contract next year, how long can Crispy go on shunning its most lucrative advertisers?

