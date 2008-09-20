Startup Conference Demo Drops Its Blogger, Says It's Getting Out Of The News Business

If you’re one of the people who thinks there are simply way too many tech news blogs out there, take heart: The ranks are shrinking by one. Demo, the tech startup showcase conference, is letting go of Mary A. C. Fallon, the in-house blogger it brought on a year ago to cover the startups that strut their stuff at Demo events.



Those of you who don’t spend every day thinking about this stuff may be vaguely aware that Demo has been involved in a struggle for the hearts, minds, and wallets of the tech community with Mike Arrington and Jason Calacanis for the past couple years. And that earlier this month Mike and Jason held their TechCrunch50 on the same week as Demo’s fall event.

So here’s the obvious question: Has the competition led Demo to start cutting back on expenses?

Absolutely not, says Neal Silverman, who oversees events including Demo for IDG’s Network World. “From every measure of success, the event hit all records,” Neal tells us.

He says the company is laying Fallon off simply because it didn’t make sense to keep her on: The site never generated much traffic — Compete puts it at less than 50,000 uniques in August — and that in retrospect, it didn’t make sense for Demo to create its own content about its companies when there are so many other people already doing the same work: “Mary did an excellent job, but her real skill and background is in journalism and real reporting. We’ve strategically decided not to be a news organisation and a news site.”

That makes sense to us. Anyone have a different take? Fire away, below.

