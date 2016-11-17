Startup CEO resigns after threatening to kill Donald Trump

Photo: John Moore/ Getty Images.

A network security startup has accepted the resignation of its chief executive after he was caught on social media threatening to kill the incoming president Donald Trump.

In what can only be described as a moment of madness, Matt Harrigan, the CEO of San Diego-headquartered threat detection provider PacketSled, was reported by a Reddit user as saying “I’m going to kill the president. Elect” on Facebook.

Matt Harrigan’s alleged comments on Facebook, threatening to kill president elect Donald Trump. (Source: Reddit)

He then backed up that sentiment with profanity-laden responses directed at the secret service and how he would use “a sniper rifle” to carry out the act.

While Harrigan apologised for his comments on the same day, PacketSled immediately announced that his actions were reported to the authorities and that the chief executive had been placed on “administrative leave”.

Then on Wednesday the PacketSled board announced that the CEO had resigned. Chief technology officer Fred Wilmot has taken over as acting chief executive while board finds a permanent replacement.

“We want to be very clear, PacketSled does not condone the comments made by Mr Harrigan, which do not reflect the views or opinions of the company, its employees, investors or partners,” the board stated.

Threatening harm to the US president or president-elect is an act that could lead to five years in prison, according to the Washington Post.

PacketSled provides behavioural pattern detection technology for the protection of networks. The company ranked #428 in this year’s Cybersecurity 500 list of innovative security vendors.

My humble apologies that a flawed joke has become public/out of context. My poor judgement does not represent the views of @packetsled … — Matt Harrigan (@mattharrigan) November 13, 2016

customers, investors or the officers of @packetsled. I have no malicious intention towards the #POTUS, and apologize to all for … — Matt Harrigan (@mattharrigan) November 13, 2016

my lack of judgement and offensive commentary. I wish you all well. — Matt Harrigan (@mattharrigan) November 13, 2016

