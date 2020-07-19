A startup is building a balloon to transport tourists to the 'edge of space' for $125,000. See what the Spaceship Neptune may look like.

Space Perspective is building a balloon that can transport passengers and research equipment to the “edge of space” in a round trip.

A ride on the Space Neptune will take around six hours total: four hours to travel 100,000 feet and back, and two hours of leisure time at the destination.

The space balloon’s first trip, which will be uncrewed, will take place early 2021 and is set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre’s Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida.

There are several companies looking to enter the emerging “space tourism” marketplace, but Space Perspective sets itself apart with its balloon design, named Spaceship Neptune. This balloon will accompany a pressurised and spacious cabin, creating a comfortable travelling experience for its passengers, according to its maker.

The final goal is to carry passengers and research equipment to and from above 99% of the atmosphere, but its first flight in 2021 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre’s Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida will be unmanned. In order to accommodate these plans, Space Neptune’s balloon will be the size of a football field and will release almost no emissions, according to its maker.

Spaceship Neptune’s cabin will be built to accommodate up to eight passengers on a six-hour long trip. The journey will begin with a two-hour, 100,000-foot climb. At its final height, the Earth’s curvature and space’s darkness will be visible to people in the balloon, according to Dave Mosher’s reporting on Space Perspective.

The aircraft will then stay there for an additional two hours to allow passengers to enjoy the views of Earth and space through the floor-to-ceiling windows before descending back to the ground, which will also be another two-hour journey.

The trip will finally end on a body of water with an awaiting ship to pick up the passengers, balloon, and cabin from the water.

According to Space Perspective, only 20 people have reached similar heights before.

While prices haven’t been announced yet, ticket are estimated to cost around at least $US100,000 to $US125,000.

According to Space Perspective, Spaceship Neptune offers the ability to further research in astrobiology, atmosphere science relative to the climate and air, and astro and solar physics.

The startup signed a lease deal with Space Florida that allows Space Perspective to use NASA’s Shuttle Landing Facility, although the company also has a second launch location in Florida and is planning to open more sites around the world.

It has also partnered with nonprofit Space for Humanity for research and Space for Humanity’s Citizen Astronaut Program.

