Create Your Own iPhone App In Minutes With Bizness Apps

Photo: Bizness Apps

Bizness Apps, the startup that lets you create your own iPhone App online, released an update to its service today with a guarantee to finish your app for you if you run into trouble.It’s a good choice for novices with small businesses who don’t have the cash to spend on a software developer.



To use Bizness apps, you choose the features you want from a menu of options: RSS feeds, restaurant menus, streaming audio or video, push notifications, Facebook integration, location, you name it.

When you’re done, Bizness Apps handles the rest and submits your app to Apple’s App Store.

We aren’t too crazy about the design. Each app we’ve seen looks pretty much the same with different colour schemes. Don’t expect to make a flashy app from scratch.

But Bizness Apps is still a great value. Many freelance developers will charge you hundreds or thousands of dollars to make an app. Bizness Apps will only cost you $39 per month and will help you along the way with any technical problems you may have. There’s also an option to have the company finish the app for you if you hit a brick wall.

If you have a small local business and want to create a quick mobile version of your website on the cheap, Bizness Apps is a good start. Check it out.

