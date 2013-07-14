Startup 2013: Now Accepting Bitcoin

Bitcoin is being accepted more readily, from doctors offices to British Pubs — and now Startup 2013. You can now use Bitcoin to buy your Startup 2013 tickets.



NYC’s preeminent entrepreneurship conference, Startup is taking place October 24 in New York. The day will be jam-packed with insights from top entrepreneurs and VCs, including during a morning full of classes from General Assembly. You’ll have the opportunity to select your own curriculum from 15+ carefully-curated classes. Then in the afternoon you’ll hear from speakers including:

John Borthwick, Betaworks

Bryan Goldberg, BleacherReport

Brad Hargreaves, General Assemb.ly

Nikhil Kalghatgi, SoftBank

Peter Koechley, Upworthy

Dan Porter, OMGPop

Ilan Zechory, RapGenius

For a taste of what you can expect in October, check out last year’s agenda. And reserve your spot now because extra early-bird rates expire soon.

If you’re interested in joining the Startup community by sponsoring, contact [email protected].

