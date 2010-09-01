Renowned Startup Factory TechStars Opens New York City Branch

TechStars, one of the best known and most successful startup accelerator programs, is expanding to New York City. Applications are now open for its inaugural NYC class, which will start in January.



TechStars founder and CEO David Cohen is temporarily relocating to the city to oversee the innaugural class; angel investor David Tisch is signed on as the New York City director.

TechStars now operates in four cities, but only has one active class at any given time, and limits its class-size to 10 companies, which David says is essential to giving each startup all the mentorship it needs.

The new program has a very impressive line-up of investors and mentors, with an emphasis on NYC VCs, angels, and entrepreneurs. Investors include DFJ Gotham, AOL Ventures, First Round Capital, FirstMark Capital, IA Ventures, RRE Ventures, and Lerer Ventures (and we could keep going). Mentors already signed on include Dennis Crowley, Chris Dixon, Fred Wilson, Albert Wenger, Zack Klein, and Sam Lessin (again, we could keep going).

Just a few weeks ago, New York’s first accelerator program, SeedStart, graduated its innaugural class. Now it already has company. That’s great news for New York tech.

See also: The 5 Startups That Just Graduated From SeedStart

