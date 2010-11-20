Startup Accelerator Founder Says We're In A Startup Accelerator Bubble

David Cohen, founder and managing director of startup accelerator TechStars, says there is a bubble in startup accelerators in a profile at Reuters.



Accelerators take on very early stage startups for a brief period, offering them support, mentoring, and often investing seed capital in them. TechStars is probably the second most prominent such program, after Silicon Valley’s Y-Combinator.

There are now over 60 accelerator programs in the U.S. alone, which Cohen thinks is unsustainable: “There will be a run up to a couple hundred and then we’ll probably see a run down to 10 would be my guess over the next five years.”

Cohen is obviously talking his book to some extent here — more accelerators means more competition for the most promising startups. But he’s hardly the first to suggest that accelerators are in a bubble.

