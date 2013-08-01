PRICE BREAK ALERT: Startup 2013 Ticket Prices Are Going Up Thursday

What do the controversial and offensive apps “RapGenius,” “Lulu,” “Tinder,” and “Bang With Friends” have in common?



Their founders are all speaking at Business Insider’s Startup Conference in October. Ultra-Early-Bird Rates are expiring July 31st at 11:59pm, so get your tickets now!

Join us for a day of learning that will make you a better entrepreneur. You’ll come away with the tools you need to propel your great idea into a fully-funded, successful venture. You’ll also gather important contacts and inspiration.

Startup offers a jam-packed agenda with a morning full of classes from General Assembly — you’ll have the opportunity to select your own curriculum from 15+ carefully-curated classes — and an afternoon of insights from top entrepreneurs and VCs, including:

Kevin Colleran, General Catalyst

Slava Rubin, indigogo

Stu Elleman, RRE

Eileen Burbidge, Passion Capital

Bryan Goldberg, Bleacher Report

Peter Koechley, Upworthy

Jake Schwartz, General Assemb.ly

John Frankel, FFvc

Ultra-early-bird tickets expire 7/31, so pick yours up now before the price goes up.

If you have questions about sponsorship opportunities at Startup 2013, please contact [email protected].

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for Startup updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.