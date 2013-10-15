Entrepreneurs: Save 10% On Your Startup Ticket Today Only!

Startup 2013 is in 10 days. Get organised now and you can save 10% on your ticket. All you have to do to take advantage of today’s one-day flash sale is enter “flash10” at checkout. Think about it: you’ll save enough to buy three months of Github service, five double lattes, or two months of Dropbox Pro — the possibilities are endless. Don’t delay.

Why attend? NYC’s premier entrepreneurship conferences offers two great ways to sharpen your game: First, spending the morning with General Assemb.ly and create your own curriculum from a selection of GA’s most popular courses. Then, spend the afternoon with NYC tech luminaries and fellow entrepreneurs, gaining valuable insights, inspiration, and contacts.

Here are just a few of the 15 great class choices:

Raising Startup Capital

Learn what options are available for fundraising, how to negotiate a term sheet and cost structure.

Arie Abecassis, DreamIt Ventures; AppStori

Learn what options are available for fundraising, how to negotiate a term sheet and cost structure. Arie Abecassis, DreamIt Ventures; AppStori 9 Mistakes Every E-Commerce Company Makes You’ll learn how to develop effective strategies for your e-commerce business and how to measure what works. Matt and Katie Illes, Nine Lines

Growth Hacking Find out what growth hacking is and learn how to implement your own growth hack strategy to significantly increase your customer base. Conrad Wadowski, GrowHack

Introduction To Marketing Analytics

Learn the frameworks and exercises to gain a handle on how to assess the success of all marketing activities.

Matt and Katie Illes, Nine Lines

And many more. For the full list of classes, see the Startup agenda.

In the afternoon, you’ll hear from top entrepreneurs from NYC and the Valley, VCs, and other experts incuding leading investors John Borthwick (betaworks, investor in Tumblr) and Bijan Sabet (Spark Capital, investor in Twitter).

After a great day, enjoy a networking reception with stunning views of the Hudson.

Grab your tickets (at entrepreneur-friendly rates) and save 10% with code flash10.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities at Startup 2013, please contact [email protected].

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for Startup updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.