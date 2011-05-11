PHOTOS: Here's What You're Missing At Startup 2011

Photo: Michael Seto

Some 750 entrepreneurs, investors, media, and students came to check out SAI’s Startup 2011 conference today.So far we’ve heard a provocative interview with legendary startup investor Fred Wilson, panels with thoughtful executives, and a pitch competition that will score a budding company $25,000 to help realise its goals.



If you want to see what’s to come later today, check out the agenda.

To see what you’ve missed…

