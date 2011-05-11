PHOTOS: Here's What You're Missing At Startup 2011

Some 750 entrepreneurs, investors, media, and students came to check out SAI’s Startup 2011 conference today.So far we’ve heard a provocative interview with legendary startup investor Fred Wilson, panels with thoughtful executives, and a pitch competition that will score a budding company $25,000 to help realise its goals.

If you want to see what’s to come later today, check out the agenda.

To see what you’ve missed…

Sylvia Wehrle of RedRover and Kevin Ryan of Gilt Groupe chatting before the start.

Lindsay Campbell makes the rounds to conduct some interviews.

Getting breakfast and getting ready to go.

And the stage is set and ready for Startup 2011.

Business Insider's Julie Hansen kicks it off with opening remarks.

Henry Blodget introduces Fred Wilson before interviewing him.

Photo: Michael Seto

Charlie O'Donnell of First Round Capital moderates a panel on hiring the best talent.

Then eight startups pitched their companies to sceptical VCs in front of a live audience.

It can be nerve-racking, but you have to sell your company as well as yourself.

The morning judges included representatives from RRE Ventures, FirstMark Capital, Rho Ventures, StarVest Partners, General Catalyst Partners, Venrock, the NYSE, and Media6Degrees.

One of these business owners will get to cash a $25,000 check later tonight -- stay tuned!

