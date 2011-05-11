PHOTOS: Here's What You're Missing At Startup 2011

Photo: Michael Seto
Some 750 entrepreneurs, investors, media, and students came to check out SAI’s Startup 2011 conference today.So far we’ve heard a provocative interview with legendary startup investor Fred Wilson, panels with thoughtful executives, and a pitch competition that will score a budding company $25,000 to help realise its goals.
If you want to see what’s to come later today, check out the agenda.
To see what you’ve missed…
The morning judges included representatives from RRE Ventures, FirstMark Capital, Rho Ventures, StarVest Partners, General Catalyst Partners, Venrock, the NYSE, and Media6Degrees.
