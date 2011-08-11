Startup 2011 Company LetsGiftIt Snags A Huge Partnership With 1-800-Flowers

Three months ago, LetsGiftIt, a group gift giving service, presented on stage at Business Insider’s Startup 2011 event.



It has spent the summer in DreamIt Ventures’ accelerator program. This morning, LetsGiftIt presented again on stage at Demo Day and announced an awesome partnership.

It is working with 1-800-Flowers. Now, if you and your siblings want to send your mother flowers, you can contribute equally to the gift via LetsGiftIt.

Congrats!

