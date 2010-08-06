Startup 2010 Winner Redbeacon Raises $7.4 Million

Redbeacon, the online service for bidding on local services and winner of our Startup 2010 competition, raised a $7.4 million series A round of funding from Mayfield Fund and Venrock.



Redbeacon lets users submit requests for jobs in almost any local service category, and forwards these requests to relevant participating service providers, who are invited to submit bids for the job and an appointment time at which they can complete it. As soon as the user selects an appointment, the service-provider is charged a 10% commission by Redbeacon. The provider performs the service and charges the user directly.

Thus far, Redbeacon has operated exclusively in the San Francisco Bay Area, but the new money will allow the company to scale up and expand into other markets.

