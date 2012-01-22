Startup 2010 Winner RedBeacon Gets Acquired By Home Depot

Redbeacon, the winner of Business Insider’s Startup 2010 competition, has been acquired by Home Depot.



Redbeacon is an online, bidding-based marketplace for household services. Need your gutters cleaned or your lawn mowed? Hop on Redbeacon, write what you need, and service providers will bid on the price.

Redbeacon raised a $7.4 million Series A round from Venrock and Mayfield Fund.

The acquisition amount isn’t clear, but investors say they are “very pleased.”

“Investors and the team all did very well, and Home Depot has exciting plans for the service,” Venrock partner Brian Ascher tells us. “We can expect Red Beacon to continue to innovate, as there is much more they plan to do around digitally enabling home services and improvement.”

Redbeacon was founded by ex-Googlers Aaron Lee, Ethan Anderson and Yaron Binur and it is operating in San Francisco, New York Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Atlanta, and Houston.

