Thanks In Advance To Our Startup 2009 Sponsors

Julie Hansen
startup logo

The Grand Prize winner of next week’s Startup 2009 will take home cash and services worth almost $100,000. In addition to a $25,000 cash investment from founding-sponsor General Catalyst Partners, our winner will get…

Infrastructure:

  • Six months rent at a Techspace location in Manhattan (or Orange County, CA) – $15,000 value
  • $5,000 worth of hosting from DataPipe
  • $3,000 worth of data storage from Jungle Disk and email hosting from Rackspace Email & Apps

Professional services:

  • $5,000 of legal work from Cooley Godward Kronish
  • $5,000 of financial advisory and consulting services from Geller & Company
  • $5,000 of public relations support from Edelman
  • $5,000 of strategy consulting from Marketechnique

Promotion:

  • Launch at a future DEMO conference ($18,500 value)
  • List shares on SecondMarket ($7,500 value)
  • One month listing on the “Open Deals” section of Angelsoft ($250 value)

