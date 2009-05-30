Thanks In Advance To Our Startup 2009 Sponsors

The Grand Prize winner of next week’s Startup 2009 will take home cash and services worth almost $100,000. In addition to a $25,000 cash investment from founding-sponsor General Catalyst Partners, our winner will get…

Infrastructure:

Six months rent at a Techspace location in Manhattan (or Orange County, CA) – $15,000 value

$5,000 worth of hosting from DataPipe

$3,000 worth of data storage from Jungle Disk and email hosting from Rackspace Email & Apps

Professional services:

$5,000 of legal work from Cooley Godward Kronish

$5,000 of financial advisory and consulting services from Geller & Company

$5,000 of public relations support from Edelman

$5,000 of strategy consulting from Marketechnique

Promotion:

Launch at a future DEMO conference ($18,500 value)

List shares on SecondMarket ($7,500 value)

One month listing on the “Open Deals” section of Angelsoft ($250 value)

Many thanks to our generous sponsors:

