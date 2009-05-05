How To Win Free Tickets To Startup 2009

We’re just a month away from Startup 2009, our entrepreneur’s conference in NYC on June 3rd. More than 150 companies applied to present at the conference, and our VC partners are now selecting the 10 winners. We look forward to unveiling their names soon.



As we did on Friday, with Jason Calacanis, we’ll be previewing some of the speakers and topics at the conference over the next few weeks. As we get closer to the conference, we’ll also ask for your help in suggesting the best questions to ask.

You can buy tickets to the conference here. You can also attend for free by winning the following contest.

Over the next two weeks, we’ll give away 10 tickets to 5 readers (2 each) who submit the best posts on several topics. Our editors will pick the winning entry for each topic, and we’ll then publish the winning posts on SAI (so in addition to free tickets, you’ll also have the community’s undying gratitude!) Co-posts from your own blog are fine.

For the next three days, we’ll be accepting submissions on the following two topics. You can email us your entry ([email protected]) or simply post it in the comments below (If you do the latter, make sure you’re a registered user with a valid email, or we won’t be able to contact you to give you the free tickets). The winning posts will be the ones that, in our judgment, provide the most value to readers.

Top 5 Tips For Startups On Surviving The Recession

The Best Ways For Startups To Raise Money Right Now

Happy writing!

