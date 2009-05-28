OK, Entrepreneurs, Here's Your Chance To Bootstrap Your Way Into Startup 2009

Startup 2009 is a week from today. Ever since we announced the conference, a steady stream of you have pleaded “bootstrapper!” and asked for special bargain-basement Great-Recession entrepreneur-priced tickets.



And we heard you!

So how does FREE sound?

We’ve set aside a special block of tickets that are perfectly priced for the Great Recession. It’s not a big block, unfortunately (we have our own budget to worry about), but it’s big enough that it will be worth your while to play our little game of chance. So register for the site and post a comment below–and if you get lucky we’ll randomly select you.

Our FREEMIUM conference winners will get tickets to both the conference and the after party on June 3rd at NYU’s Stern School of Business. The after party is an open-bar networking extravaganza at Slate NYC on 21st and 6th. Together, these passes are worth $530 a pop.

To win:

Register on The Business Insider so you can claim the prize if chosen.

Write a comment below. Any comment will do, but only one per person please. If you can make it interesting, we’d be grateful.

Get lucky. A random number generator will select the winning commenters.

The giveaway ends Thursday, May 28th at 5:00 PM. Good luck!

