We're Throwing An Open-Bar Bash In NYC On June 3rd... Please Come!

SAI invites you for a night of networking and camaraderie following the Startup 2009 conference at a sleek Manhattan venue in the Flatiron district.



Microsoft Bizspark is kindly helping us provide an open bar on June 3rd from 7-9pm. We’ll all be there, along with the VCs, entrepreneurs, and other guests from the conference. Tickets are $30, and they’re on sale now. (There aren’t that many of them, unfortunately, so if you procrastinate and don’t get in, don’t come crying to us).

If that’s too much for an evening of drinking and schmoozing, leave a comment below telling me why I should pick you to get in free. The three most persuasive comments will receive a pass on me.

One comment per person, please, and be sure to register so that I can contact you. Tickets will be awarded tomorrow.

