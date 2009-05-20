Come Drink With SAI At Our NYC Open-Bar Bash On June 3rd!

Alyson Shontell
f?id=4a03544514b9b929000bbf71&maxX=317&m

As I mentioned last week, we’re having a celebratory open-bar bash in NYC after our Startup 2009 conference from 7-9 on June 3rd.

We’ll all be there, along with venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and a bunch of other cool folks in the East Coast start-up community.

So come drink with me!  (And, OK, with everyone else–including the scruffy dude on the left).

The party will be at Slate, a cool place in the Flatiron District.

By the way, congratulations to Adam, Dennis, and Brian for winning the tickets I gave away last week.  They made the most persuasive case about why I should give them complimentary tickets–and so I did.

(That ship has sailed, but if you weren’t paying attention and want to make a persuasive case, I’ll listen.  [email protected])

As for the rest of you…   Slate isn’t huge, unfortunately, so don’t wait until the last minute.  Tickets are $30, and they’re selling fast.  You can get them here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us startups