Come Drink With SAI At Our NYC Open-Bar Bash On June 3rd!

As I mentioned last week, we’re having a celebratory open-bar bash in NYC after our Startup 2009 conference from 7-9 on June 3rd.

We’ll all be there, along with venture capitalists, entrepreneurs, and a bunch of other cool folks in the East Coast start-up community.

So come drink with me! (And, OK, with everyone else–including the scruffy dude on the left).

The party will be at Slate, a cool place in the Flatiron District.

By the way, congratulations to Adam, Dennis, and Brian for winning the tickets I gave away last week. They made the most persuasive case about why I should give them complimentary tickets–and so I did.

(That ship has sailed, but if you weren’t paying attention and want to make a persuasive case, I’ll listen. [email protected])

As for the rest of you… Slate isn’t huge, unfortunately, so don’t wait until the last minute. Tickets are $30, and they’re selling fast. You can get them here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.