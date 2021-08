Startling photos capture east coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

Heavy rain and flooding is expected along the Atlantic coast through Monday.

New York experienced record levels of rainfall, registering its wettest day since 2014. On Aug. 20, the amount of rain that fell from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Central Park was the wettest hour on record in New York City history, the National Weather Service tweeted

Flash flood warnings have been issued through early Monday morning for parts of the five boroughs, northern New Jersey, and the Hudson Valley, NBC New York reported.