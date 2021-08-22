Startling photos capture east coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

Tropical Storm Henri, downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane, made landfall on Sunday in Rhode Island.

CBS New York reported that more than 100 residents were evacuated from Helmetta, New Jersey, after Tropical Storm Henri touched down on Sunday, including some who were rescued by boat.

Around noon, the storm made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (97km/h), according to the National Hurricane Center. Henri is forecasted to move across portions of southern New England and northern Atlantic states through Monday.