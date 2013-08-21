Crash Site Images Of Yesterday's B-1 Bomber Crash In Montana Are Startling

Yesterday, we reported on the Air Force B-1B Bomber that crashed in southwestern Montana in the midst of a routine training mission.

Today, the Air Force released the names of the crew, who all ejected safely and are either recovering in the hospital or have been discharged, and we saw pictures of what happens when a massive supersonic jet crashes.

The crew reportedly consisted of Maj. Frank Biancardi II and Capt. Curtis Michael piloting the aircraft while Capt. Chad Nishizuka and Capt. Brandon Packard were weapons system officers.

As for the jet, there’s nothing left — just black char on the Montana countryside. It’s pretty startling:

Here it is from a wider angle:

Thankfully all four crew members were able to eject.

