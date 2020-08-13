SIGN UP NOW: On Thursday we're talking to Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini, cofounders of SMAC Entertainment

Courtesy of SMAC

In advance of the planned start of the 2020 NFL season, a new clothing line, MSX by Michael Strahan for NFL, will go on sale. Strahan, a former New York Giants player and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, isn’t new to the clothing industry – his company has already launched successful lines of suits and athleisure wear. Plus, he’s a known presence off the field as a host of TV shows like “Good Morning America” and the game show “The $US100,000 Pyramid.”

But his transition from athlete to entrepreneur wasn’t an accident, and it couldn’t have happened without his good friend and SMAC cofounder Constance Schwartz-Morini. When they founded SMAC in 2010, Strahan was a Super Bowl champion, and Schwartz-Morini had worked at the NFL and the talent-management company The Firm. How did the two of them decide to start their own company, and what made them succeed?

Next Thursday, August 20, Strahan and Schwartz-Morini sit down with Charlie Herman to discuss how they turned their past experiences into a thriving talent-management, music, branding, and production company. What made them decide to branch out of the world of sports? How do they choose which industries to enter and projects to take on? What’s it like to found a company with a friend, and how do you establish an effective partnership? What advice do they have for career switchers and first-time business founders?

“Starting Up” is the new live interview series from Business Insider, hosted by Charlie Herman.

