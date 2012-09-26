Romney, NASA, And The Future Of Space: StarTalk Host Neil deGrasse Tyson Will Dish At IGNITION

Ever wondered what it’s like to die in a black hole?



Or what you need to pack for a mission to Mars?

Wonder no more.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium, is here to answer those questions.

Tyson hosts the wildly popular podcast show StarTalk Radio, where brilliant minds from academia join standup comics for hilarious-yet-accurate discussions of interstellar questions. It’s science meets pop culture.

Comedian Jon Stewart is a fan. So is Stephen Colbert.

And on Nov 27-28, 2012, you can be too. Tyson will be hosting a special StarTalk Radio show at Business Insider’s IGNITION: Future of Digital conference, taking place Nov. 27-28, 2012, in New York.

He’ll delve into the future of space exploration and innovation with other experts and at least one funnyman.

You can reserve your spot to hear from Tyson and other luminaries at IGNITION by registering here. Early-bird tickets expire at the end of September, so book now.

In recent years the outlook for interstellar exploration has been murky. President Obama cancelled funding for NASA’s humans-to-the-moon Constellation program in 2010. Yet the private sector is growing, with entrepreneur Elon Musk sending privately-built capsules and rockets into space earlier this year through SpaceX. This week Mitt Romney made space an anti-Obama talking point in his campaign. What’s next?

Hear more from Tyson and other experts at IGNITION. Tyson’s book Death by Black Hole and Other Cosmic Quandaries hit the New York Times Best Seller List, and the renowned astrophysicist was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Persons in the World for 2007.

Here’s who is joining Tyson onstage:

Jeff Weiner, CEO, LinkedIn

Jeff Bewkes, CEO & Chairman, Time Warner

Dr Mehmet Oz, Host, “The Dr Oz Show”

Alan Rusbridger, Editor, The Guardian

Carolyn Everson, VP, Facebook

Bijan Sabet, General Partner, Spark Capital

And many more. Full list here.

Check out the agenda for more information on themes and interviews.

See you in November!

