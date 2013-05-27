Start Your Pitches: It's A Huge Week For Start-Ups In Australia

It’s a big week for the Australian startup scene with hundreds of investors due to attend two major conferences in Sydney.

About 400 startups and 200 investors have registered to attend the sold-out SydStart event at the Federation Conference Centre in Surry Hills on Tuesday.

The twice-yearly event launched in 2009. It features a conference, expo, presentations by startups and investors and a ‘pitchfest’ that determines who wins the SydStart startup trophy.

Meanwhile, German-born technology conference CeBIT will host 100 startups on its exhibition floor at the Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre from Tuesday to Thursday.

CeBIT Australia managing director Jackie Taranto expects a further 500 startups and 80 investors to attend the CeBIT StartUp conference on Wednesday and Investor Day on Thursday, including businesses from the technology, transport, medical, energy and resources sectors.

This is the first time CeBIT has offered a dedicated conference stream to startups and investors but Taranto said startups had been exhibiting at the event, albeit on NSW Government stands, for up to ten years.

Taranto expected CeBIT to act as a good starting point for startups to introduce themselves to potential investors, with due diligence and other commercial dealings to occur outside of the event.

She said the event would also expose startups to a wide range of potential partners or customers, with big business and government representatives among the 42,000 people registered for CeBIT overall.

Taranto highlighted taxi-booking startup goCatch and credit card payment gateway business eWAY as CeBIT success stories. The latter signed a deal with GM Cabs at CeBIT 2012.

SydStart organiser Pete Cooper said he had hoped to organise a joint event with CeBIT, but negotiations fell over.

SydStart speakers include:

Robyn Kemmis, Deputy Lord Mayor, City of Sydney

Mathis Kopp, Sydney Angels

Ashley Fontana, Angel List San Francisco

Jana Mathews, ANZ Innovyz Start

Matt Barrie, Freelancer.com

Ric Richardson, inventor and Uniloc founder

Nic Holmes-a-Court, BuzzNumbers

Dean McEvoy, Spreets

Stephen Bowhill, Ideas International

Jonathan Barouch, Roamz

Andrew Campbell and Ned Moorefield, GoCatch

CeBIT StartUp speakers include: