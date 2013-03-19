The Ultra-Modern Store That Gives E-Commerce A New Dimension

Photo: Courtesy STORY

A New York-based startup is giving e-commerce brands physical spaces where they can connect with consumers. STORY launches a themed store every few weeks. Past themes have included love, wellness, and colour.



Founder Rachel Shechtman describes her business as “a dating service using storytelling as the matchmaker between brands and consumers.”

While not all of STORY’s featured brands are traditionally e-commerce, Shechtman has made an effort to integrate online like never before.

The brand has worked with startups including Birchbox, ArtSpace, and Quirky.

“We are a living advertorial – and one in which the sponsor aka ‘advertiser’ adds credibility and conversation to the subject matter therefore driving impact in real life and a compelling story,” Shechtman told us.

Her business was profitable in the first year and has received international attention because of the unique experience it creates for shoppers.

STORY just launched a collaboration to rebrand Art.com with a store in the swanky Chelsea neighbourhood in Manhattan.

