The Ultra-Modern Store That Gives E-Commerce A New Dimension

Ashley Lutz
STORY store

Photo: Courtesy STORY

A New York-based startup is giving e-commerce brands physical spaces where they can connect with consumers. STORY launches a themed store every few weeks. Past themes have included love, wellness, and colour. 

Founder Rachel Shechtman describes her business as “a dating service using storytelling as the matchmaker between brands and consumers.” 

While not all of STORY’s featured brands are traditionally e-commerce, Shechtman has made an effort to integrate online like never before. 

The brand has worked with startups including Birchbox, ArtSpace, and Quirky. 

“We are a living advertorial – and one in which the sponsor aka ‘advertiser’ adds credibility and conversation to the subject matter therefore driving impact in real life and a compelling story,” Shechtman told us. 

Her business was profitable in the first year and has received international attention because of the unique experience it creates for shoppers. 

STORY just launched a collaboration to rebrand Art.com with a store in the swanky Chelsea neighbourhood in Manhattan.  

Founder Rachel Shechtman is a consultant who has worked with brands including Gap, Kraft, and Lincoln.

The store is known for its interactive features. This one allowed customers to take a picture to be featured in the store.

STORY often utilizes creative, themed displays.

The stores are set up like art spaces that follow a consistent theme.

The company has worked with e-commerce providers like Birchbox to give a physical space to connect with consumers.

Here's another one of STORY's interactive displays.

The brand's most recent collaboration is with Art.com, which was just went through a rebranding.

Graduate students from Pratt designed the entire space in Chelsea.

This interactive table allows for shoppers to draw a picture then post to Twitter.

Here, a little girl explores a vending machine with Tattly temporary tattoos.

Here's a closer look at the Tattly machine.

The Art.com store also features these customisable iPhone bands by Quirky, previously only available online.

The Art-themed store includes these modern prints for sale.

This display shows how customers can take photos and have them converted to artworks.

These dresses are customised from artworks.

This wall showcases artist Jaime Derringer.

The store follows an art theme, despite using many different vendors.

The window display, also designed by Pratt students, can be turned around and customised by shoppers.

Here's a close-up of the window display.

The store features a variety of art-themed clothing, housewares, and accessories.

